Northeast Wrestling Brass City Brawl went down last night in Waterbury, Connecticut where Jon Moxley defeated Darby Allin in the main event of the show. The match went about 20 minutes when Moxley caught Allin with a high-angle Dirty Deeds for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Moxley got on the mic to talk about his opponent, and indie wrestling.

"That was one crazy match," Moxley began. "Because Darby Allin is one crazy bastard. You guys are fortune enough to be in a high school gym like this tonight to see independent wrestling, up close and personal, with the most passionate types of wrestlers you'll find anywhere in the world right now.

"I didn't even know who this guy was before this week, but I'm telling you right now, you better be damn grateful that you got to be here tonight and witness Darby Allin. Sometimes, crazy equals money, and Darby Allin is going to be a big star real soon."

At AEW Fyter Fest on June 29 in Daytona Beach, Florida, Moxley will make his AEW in-ring debut against Joey Janela. Allin will also be on the card when he goes up against Cody.