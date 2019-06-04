- Above is the full match between Harley Race and Terry Funk for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship from Houston Wrestling in the 70s.

- As noted, Jon Moxley will take on IWGP US Champion Juice Robinson at tomorrow's NJPW Best of the Super Juniors Finals. NJPW put out Moxley's first shirt with "Death Rider" on the front and "Mox" on the upper back.

- ROH announced two new matches for Best in the World on June 28 in Baltimore, Maryland: Dragon Lee vs. Dalton Castle, and Flip Gordon vs. Rush. Here is the updated card.

* Matt Taven (c) vs. Jeff Cobb (ROH World Championship)

* Shane Taylor (c) vs. Bandido (ROH World TV Championship)

* Dalton Castle vs. Dragon Lee

* Flip Gordon vs. Rush

- Jay Lethal threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Tampa Bay Rays game on May 29. Below are photos from his appearance (Credit: Tampa Bay Rays). Lethal is scheduled to face Matt Taven (or whoever is ROH World Champion at that time) at Manhattan Mayhem on July 20.