There's no word yet on if All Elite Wrestling will acknowledge Jon Moxley's IWGP United States Title win on their programming.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that a decision has not been made on whether or not AEW will acknowledge Moxley's title win at the June 29 Fyter Fest event in Daytona Beach, where he is scheduled to face Joey Janela. New Japan Pro Wrestling does not have an official working relationship with AEW, but they do have one with Ring of Honor, a competitor of AEW. However, the Observer notes that most AEW fans would be aware of Moxley's title win, and to deny the title win would be taking a page from WWE, creating a "needless elephant in the room."

AEW is also a promotion that will be focused on very few belts, with the idea of keeping the belts important and having them mean something. There's an argument to not talk about other titles, even though they had the AAA Tag Team Titles defended on their first pay-per-view, Double Or Nothing, as The Young Bucks retained over The Lucha Bros. With that said, AAA is a partner to AEW. Moxley signed his NJPW contract a while back, completely independent from his multi-year deal with AEW, which allows him to work some international and indie dates.

As noted before, Moxley's next NJPW match will take place on Sunday at the Dominion pay-per-view in Osaka, Japan. He will face Shota Umino in the opening match, and the IWGP United States Title will not be on the line. The Observer speculates that Moxley will likely be there for some sort of angle.

There's also speculation on Moxley being announced for the 2019 G-1 Climax tournament, which kicks off on Saturday, July 6 from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, the first time a G-1 Climax show has taken place outside of Japan. Meltzer speculated that Moxley could be used to help boost the weak ticket sales for the event.

The Moxley vs. Juice Robinson title change from Wednesday at Sumo Hall in Japan will air later tonight at 8pm ET on AXS TV as part of a two-hour special. The Observer noted that Moxley was bleeding badly from his back during the match after taking a powerbomb onto a table that didn't want to break. Meltzer gave the match 4.5 stars, for what it's worth.