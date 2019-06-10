- Will Ospreay won the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship against Dragon Lee at this past weekend's Dominion. In his post-match comments, Ospreay noted he wanted to first defend the title against Robbie Eagles at NJPW Southern Showdown, and his desire to be in the G1 Climax.

"I said from day one I want to elevate this title, that I want to make this one of the most important championship in the world," Ospreay said. "So, I have a challenge to NJPW. A dare. I dare you to put the Jr. Heavyweight Champion in the G1 Climax this year. You don't think I can last with those guys? You don't think that I'm worthy to be in a heavyweight position? Do you not think I deserve to be on a poster? Do you not think I can carry the company? Think again. The junior heavyweight wants in on the G1. I dare New Japan. Put me in the G1 Climax this year."

- Below is a look at last week's TV ratings in the United Kingdom for a number of different promotions.

* WWE SmackDown - 62,998

* WWE RAW - 42,461

* Capitol Wrestling 31,600

* MLW Fusion - 24,900

* Smash Wrestling - 19,400

* Impact Wrestling Xplosion - 10,900

UK Ratings (w/e 2nd June 2019): RAW Live - 42,461; #WWE #SmackDownLIVE (Sky Sports Action) - 62,998; MLW Fusion (Monday, Freesports) - 24,900; Capitol Wrestling (Sat, Showcase) - 31,600; Smash Wrestling (Showcase) - 19,400; #IMPACTWRESTLING Xplosion (Friday, Showcase) - 10,900. — GRcadeWrestling (@GRcadeWrestling) June 10, 2019

- Jon Moxley's video on NJPW's English YouTube channel is already over 1.6 million views after premiering just 16 hours ago. This morning, NJPW Announcer Chris Charlton noted it was already the most watched video ever on the channel.