- Above, Alicia Atout was backstage at AEW Double or Nothing to talk with Kylie Rae, Jimmy Havoc, Sonny Kiss, Aja Kong, Jack Evans, and Michael Nakazawa. Atout is currently working as AEW's backstage interviewer.

- AXS TV presents complete coverage New Japan Pro Wrestling's Dominion 2019 over the next two weeks, kicking off with a two-hour special this Friday, June 14 at 8 pm ET, headlined by IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada putting his title on the line against Chris Jericho. Then on Friday, June 21 at 8 pm ET there will be another two-hour special featuring Kota Ibushi vs. Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship. As noted, NJPW will be moving to Saturday nights (9 pm ET) on AXS TV, beginning July 13.

- As we reported earlier, Jon Moxley's post-NJPW Dominion video has been doing big numbers, now over 3.3 million views. Making it far and away the most viewed video on both NJPW's Japanese and English YouTube channels. For a comparison, Tetusuya Naito's video for his Wrestle Kingdom 12 entrance is in second place at 1.2 million views.