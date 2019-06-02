Jon Moxley recently talked to Wade Keller on his podcast about his time in the WWE. Moxley discussed who was behind changing the ending to last year's SummerSlam main event.

"SummerSlam this year the end of the show was supposed to be when the Shield returns," Moxley revealed. "We were worried about it not being as impactful the next night. It still worked just as good. The end of SummerSlam was Roman vs. Brock, Braun comes out, looks like a doofus because he can't figure out how to catch in."

The changes to the end of SummerSlam were made mere hours before the show.

"How it ever went was Brock's idea. At 6 p.m. before the show, everything was supposed to happen, the Shield coming out, this awesome stuff that the writers have been working on tirelessly to have this perfect ending to SummerSlam that was good," Moxley recalled. "Brock comes in at 6 p.m. and changes everything. Vince is like, we are going to go with Brock's idea. It made everyone else look stupid but Brock."

"And the writers are just sitting there watching it in the room and they're like "Come on, we had it, we had this great ending." Everyone is suffering, again not my problem, anymore," Moxley ended.

