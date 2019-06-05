AEW Fyter Fest takes place on June 29 at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. Already announced for the show: Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela, Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin, Michael Nakazawa vs. Jebailey (Hardcore Match), and Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks vs. Pentagon Jr., Fenix, & a mystery partner.

Below are highlights from the first episode of The Road to Fyter Fest.

* Cody Rhodes talks about the upcoming Fyter Fest that will also team up with CEO Fighting Gaming Championship. Cody says although it's a daunting task, he's partners with Omega and is excited to support it. Talks about Omega's involvement in the eSports world and the possible crossover effect this show can have on fans that may not being wrestling fans.

* Jon Moxley cuts a promo about his upcoming match against Joey Janela and how he's going to do a full sprint out of "Shawshank Redemption" and into the wrestling world. Moxley says he understands Janela saying he wants to die in the ring, but that was before Moxley joined up with AEW.

"When you signed that contract for June 29th, Joey, you became my enemy for the duration," Moxley said. "So take it from me, from one guy who gives zero f---s to another, choose your words carefully my friend, and make sure you're sure you want to become my enemy."

* Cody talks how about it's tricky to take a singles match between what happened at Double or Nothing and then teaming up with his brother, Dustin Rhodes, at AEW Fight for the Fallen against The Young Bucks. He continues that his opponent, Darby Allin, fits the mold for what he wants to see in AEW. Cody then comments about smashing the Triple H-like throne at Double or Nothing.

"A lot of people might have misinterpreted the throne element of Double or Nothing," Cody said. "But if it meant anything—and I'm sure it means a lot to different people—but if it meant anything, it meant that I wasn't going to be an executive first, I'm was going to be a wrestler first, and this is part of it."