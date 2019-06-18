New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that IWGP United States Champion Jon Moxley will not be at the NJPW G1 Climax 29 opener on Saturday, July 6 from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

NJPW has also confirmed that Moxley will not be at the press conference the day before. Moxley missing both events is notable as this year the tournament is kicking off in Texas as NJPW continues expanding into the United States.

Moxley will participate in the month-long round-robin style tournament but his Block, B Block, does not begin competing until Saturday, July 13 in Japan.

Below is NJPW's announcement on Moxley and the G1: