In his first championship match since leaving WWE, Jon Moxley has won gold. He defeated Juice Robinson at the Best of the Super Juniors Finals to win the IWGP United States Championship.
This was Juice's fourth defense of the title after beating Cody Rhodes for it at Wrestle Kingdom 13. After a hard-hitting affair, Moxley pinned Robinson following the debut of his new finisher, the Death Rider. It is a high angle double arm DDT, almost similar to Dirty Deeds.
You can see how the title changed hands in the videos below:
Making his New Japan Pro Wrestling debut, it's @JonMoxley!! #njbosj #NJPW https://t.co/d63mH2znnl pic.twitter.com/kKWtnEfOT6— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) June 5, 2019
Tope Suicida!!!! @JonMoxley #njbosj #NJPW https://t.co/d63mH2znnl pic.twitter.com/9aQCqtZ0bG— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) June 5, 2019
Somersault Senton!!!!! #njbosj #NJPW https://t.co/d63mH2znnl pic.twitter.com/D5asNZKZt0— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) June 5, 2019
#NJPW #njbosj @JonMoxleyhttps://t.co/wRupFhxVAb pic.twitter.com/nLafwnYK9j— LARIATOOOO!! (@MrLARIATO) June 5, 2019
.@JonMoxley turns Juice inside out with a Lariat. #njbosj #NJPW https://t.co/d63mH2znnl pic.twitter.com/4UWiIUjiBw— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) June 5, 2019
Powerbomb through a table!!!! #njbosj #NJPW https://t.co/d63mH2znnl pic.twitter.com/vGAfEPciYw— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) June 5, 2019
IMPALER DOUBLE ARM DDT!!!!! @JonMoxley #njbosj #NJPW https://t.co/d63mH2znnl pic.twitter.com/zWHE4N0DIT— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) June 5, 2019
.@JonMoxley is the new IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion!! #njbosj #NJPW https://t.co/d63mH2znnl pic.twitter.com/2Xp3xpkJeo— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) June 5, 2019