Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos suffered a vicious knockout loss at the hands of Francis Ngannou Saturday night in the main event of UFC on ESPN 3. The card took place from the Target Center in Minneapolis.

Ngannou, one of the top contenders to the title, picked up his third consecutive win when he hammered away on dos Santos in the first round. The fighter challenged then-champion Stipe Miocic back in 2018 for the belt, losing via decision.

In the co-main event, former flyweight title contender Joseph Benavidez staked his claim to being the No. 1 contender at 125 pounds when he flattened Jussier Formiga with a head-kick and strikes in the second round.

Demian Maia, another title contender, earned a majority decision over Anthony Rocco Martin, with Vinc Pichel, Drew Dober and Alonzo Menifield also claiming main card wins on ESPN.

Complete results can be found below:

Francis Ngannou def. Junior dos Santos via TKO (strikes) at 1:11 of Round 1

Joseph Benavidez def. Jussier Formiga via TKO (strikes) at 4:47 of Round 2

Demian Maia def. Anthony Rocco Martin via majority decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-28)

Vinc Pichel def. Roosevelt Roberts via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Drew Dober def. Marco Polo Reyes via TKO (strikes) at 1:07 of Round 1

Alonzo Menifield def. Paul Craig via KO (strike) at 3:19 of Round 1

Ricardo Ramos def. Journey Newson via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Eryk Anders def. Vinicius Moreira via KO (strike) 1:18 of Round 1

Jared Gordon def. Dan Moret via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Dalcha Lungiambula def. Dequan Tonwsend via TKO (strikes) at :42 of Round 3

Amanda Ribas def. Emily Whitmire via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:10 of Round 2

Maurice Greene def. Junior Albini via TKO (strikes) at 3:38 of Round 1