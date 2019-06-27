Looking to make the most out of his retirement tour, Jushin Thunder Liger will be making a very special appearance for CMLL on July 19.

In his final bout with the promotion, Liger will face off against Negro Casas, Ultimo Guerrero and Caristico in a traditional fatal four-way match. The rules of the match are that only two men will be allowed in the ring at once, with competitors tagging in and out to enter and exit the match.

???? LA ÚLTIMA LUCHA DE LIGER EN LA ARENA MÉXICO SERÁ DISPUTANDO UN NOVEDOSO RELEVO ????

El 19 de Julio en la lucha de despedida de Liger de México en La México, el Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre presenta una novedosa modalidad, el RELEVO CMLL, en el que tendremos un enfrentamiento pic.twitter.com/2Ve2hTAf70 — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) June 26, 2019

Liger made a few appearances for CMLL starting in 2007. He ended up becoming CMLL Universal Champion, World Middleweight Champion and a World Tag Team Champion with Hiroshi Tanahashi. He held onto the Middleweight Championship for 564 days.

The 54-year-old Liger is set to retire from pro wrestling following the NJPW Tokyo Dome shows in January 2020.

