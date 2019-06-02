Kairi Sane told a story earlier today about when she was taken by ambulance a few months back to the ER after going into anaphylactic shock. Sane said that Io Shirai encouraged her throughout the ordeal and showed a photo of herself in the hospital.

"Actually a few months ago, I went to the ER due to anaphylactic shock," Sane wrote. "I was able to overcome it because my best friend, Io Shirai helped me. She held my hand in the ambulance and continued to encourage me. It's thanks to you that I am who I am today."

Sane did a follow-up tweet in Japanese telling the story and also wrote (translated by Google Translate), "It was undoubtedly Io who saved my life at that time."

Shirai came up short against NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler at last night's NXT TakeOver XXV. Post-match, Shirai attacked Baszler with a kendo stick and did a moonsault with a chair onto the champ.

After the match, Shirai wrote, "I'm so sorry I couldn't get the title, but I will never stop. I promise, the next time I face her, I will beat her up until I can't anymore."

