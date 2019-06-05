- Above is Kenny Omega's new "Battle Cry" theme song for All Elite Wrestling. The song was written and performed by Little V.

- Japanese star Hikaru Shida, who is reportedly signed to an AEW contract, revealed on Twitter that she will not be in action at AEW's Fyter Fest event later this month, due to prior commitments in Japan, but she is moving to the United States soon to continue her career here.

Shida teamed with Riho and Ryo Mizunami at AEW Double Or Nothing to defeat Aja Kong, Emi Sakura and Yuka Sakazaki in six-woman action. You can see Shida's tweet below:

I really wanted join this show, but I will be on Hokkaido tour and that will be the last match in Hokkaido before I will move into US.

I will definitely join next time (as cosplay something if I can!!)

Please enjoy the show!!!!!! #AEW #FyterFest https://t.co/8iCAX4JWzw — HIKARU SHIDA ?? ? (@shidahikaru) June 4, 2019

- The buzz surrounding AEW is translating to strong numbers for just about everyone involved it seems. Busted Open Radio took to Twitter and revealed that the recent Chris Jericho interview is their first YouTube video to pass 1 million views. The interview was released back on May 16.

"From @davidlagreca1, @bullyray5150 & the team, a big thank you to the Nation and the YouTube universe for making our interview with @IAmJericho the first video on our channel to pass 1 million views. We truly appreciate the support you've given us," Busted Open wrote on Twitter.