- The inspiration for AEW Fyter Fest is from the failed luxury music festival, Fyre Festival, that took place back in 2017. Despite the initial hype put on by its promoters (Billy McFarland and Ja Rule), it was a complete disaster where numerous problems related to food, security, accommodation, medical services and more. Attendees paid thousands of dollars, expecting luxury villas and gourmet meals, but ended up getting prepacked food and FEMA tents instead. AEW continued to parody issues with their own show as bad weather rolled in yesterday. In the video below, Kenny Omega talks to someone about the show going on despite losing a bunch of tents, their plumping caving in, and main roads being cut off.

- Some of the wrestlers are also getting in on the joke as both Adam Page and Nyla Rose joked about the terrible conditions they are dealing with. Page wrote, "Just got to Fyter Fest. It's pandemonium. There's absolutely no space in these 'locker rooms' and people are fighting over toilet paper." Rose also commented, "I'm thirsty as hell and there's literally NO water at #FyterFest...and honestly I'm afraid to ask at this point."

In the video below, Brandi Rhodes let fans know who are in attendance for today's show to use the Fyter Fest Snapchat filter.