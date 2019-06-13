AEW has announced Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega for the upcoming All Out pay-per-view.
The All Out main event was previously announced as "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Chris Jericho to crown the first-ever AEW World Heavyweight Champion.
All Out takes place on Saturday, August 31 from the Sears Centre Arena near Chicago. Tickets go on sale tomorrow.
#AEWAllOut— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 13, 2019
Saturday, August 31st, 2019 - @Sears_Centre@JonMoxley vs @KennyOmegamanX
Tickets on sale tomorrow Friday,June 14th!https://t.co/h4nYfXfHAT Noon Eastern / 11am Central / 9am Pacific pic.twitter.com/ZJr2Z2aAxs