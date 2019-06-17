- As seen above, Netflix has released the trailer for the third season of their GLOW series. This season follows the ladies of GLOW as they "take the Las Vegas strip by storm" by headlining the Fan-Tan Hotel & Casino. The cast includes AEW's Awesome Kong, who will reprise her role as "The Welfare Queen" Tamme Dawson. The new season arrives on Friday, August 9.

- WWE has confirmed that 40 new episodes of Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling were added to the WWE Network vault today, featuring more than 30 hours of action from July 1985 to May 1986. The episodes include matches with WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Dusty Rhodes, among others. Below is WWE's announcement on the addition:

- Kevin Owens took to Twitter on Sunday and reacted to once again being left out of the Father's Day photo gallery on the WWE website, which shows Superstar dads with their children. Owens is one of the most visible dads on the WWE roster.

He wrote, "Feels great to be left out of this every year."

