- WWE posted this video of SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan and Rowan railing on the people of California during a commercial break at this week's SmackDown from Ontario, CA.

"Show some respect for The Planet's Tag Team Champions," Bryan yelled. "You ignorant people need to show some respect for The Planet's Tag Team Champions. Oh, I get it, I get it. The reason why you guys are all so ignorant and impotent is because this air quality is getting to your brains and making you all stupid. I get it, I get it."

Bryan and Rowan did commentary during Heavy Machinery's win over The B Team on this week's blue brand show. They will defend their titles against Heavy Machinery at Sunday's WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view.

- The dark main event after tonight's WWE 205 Live episode from the Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, CA saw WWE Champion Kofi Kingston retain his title over Dolph Ziggler in singles action. Ziggler vs. Kofi in a Steel Cage match will take place at Sunday's WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view.

- As noted, tonight's SmackDown episode saw WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick finally capture the WWE 24/7 Title from R-Truth. Drake did not appear live on tonight's 205 Live episode to continue the angle from SmackDown, but he did check in on Twitter.

Maverick wrote, "Brass ring? Completed it mate. #WWE @WWE #Maverick247"

