- Last night's WWE NXT main event saw The Undisputed Era defeat Tyler Breeze, Matt Riddle and NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream in six-man action. Above is post-show video of Cathy Kelley talking to the group. She asks how much threat a unified Undisputed Era means to the rest of NXT. NXT Champion Adam Cole reiterates his promise of "undisputed power" coming to the brand by holding all titles.

"A threat? A threat? Listen Cathy, a unified, unbeatable, Undisputed Era cannot be stopped," Cole said. "We cannot be touched. This process going forward, of becoming all the champions, winning all the championships in NXT, just started with my NXT Championship and it's only a matter of time before the NXT North American Championship and the NXT Tag Team Championships come home to The Undisputed Era."

Strong then promised to take the NXT North American Title from The Velveteen Dream when they wrestle again.

- WWE Hall of Famer Koko B. Ware turns 62 years old today.

- As noted, WWE and Netflix announced their first movie on Wednesday - The Main Event. The family-friendly movie is scheduled to premiere some time in 2020. You can read our latest report on the film by clicking here. It was confirmed that WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, Sheamus and The Miz will have roles in the movie. Kofi took to Twitter and reacted to the big news.

He wrote, "Yooooooo! I'm gonna be in a movie! @netflix & @wwestudios coming together to present "The Main Event" a the live-action family movie also starring @mikethemiz & @WWESheamus"