It looks like WWE Champion Kofi Kingston might miss tonight's SmackDown episode from Laredo, TX. Kofi was still in Ghana earlier today to wrap up his homecoming tour, which has been documented by WWE cameras.

Tonight's SmackDown is the go-home show for Friday's WWE Super ShowDown event from Saudi Arabia. Kofi is scheduled to defend his title against Dolph Ziggler at that event. As seen below, WWE's SmackDown preview teased a face off between Kofi and Ziggler for tonight:

Will Kofi Kingston and Dolph Ziggler butt heads before Super ShowDown? The rivalry between WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and Dolph Ziggler is reaching a fever pitch as their title clash at WWE Super ShowDown approaches. When we last saw The Showoff, he was brutally attacking Kofi's New Day running buddy, Xavier Woods, with a steel chair until the WWE Champion made the save. Last Tuesday, Kingston defeated Kevin Owens in one-on-one action, putting KO behind him and seemingly ensuring that he can give his full attention to Ziggler and Super ShowDown. Will these two rivals come to blows as they prepare for a huge WWE Championship battle on Friday? Find out tonight on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Below are some of the recent shots from Kofi's homecoming tour of Ghana:

Part V | Homecoming: @TrueKofi



On the third day of his return to Ghana, Kofi visits the origin sites for Kente Cloth & Adinkra Symbolism! Kofi also visits his fathers hometown in Ejisu with his family! pic.twitter.com/cZqvBF7cGN — WWE (@WWE) June 2, 2019

Meeting the Chief of the Ejisu Traditional Area, Nana Afrane Okese IV, before donning traditional Ghanaian kente cloth. Then weaved #kente in Bonwire & stamped #Adinkra symbols in Ntonso.



Today's been such a powerful day of connecting with my heritage! ????#Ghana #WWE24 pic.twitter.com/eQmLfhebUJ — KOFI (@TrueKofi) June 1, 2019

Touched down in my father's home town of Ejisu! As you can see, The reception was ??! Visited my grandparent's house!#wwe24 #Ghana pic.twitter.com/VsmiqYgAfN — KOFI (@TrueKofi) June 1, 2019