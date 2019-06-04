It looks like WWE Champion Kofi Kingston might miss tonight's SmackDown episode from Laredo, TX. Kofi was still in Ghana earlier today to wrap up his homecoming tour, which has been documented by WWE cameras.
Tonight's SmackDown is the go-home show for Friday's WWE Super ShowDown event from Saudi Arabia. Kofi is scheduled to defend his title against Dolph Ziggler at that event. As seen below, WWE's SmackDown preview teased a face off between Kofi and Ziggler for tonight:
Will Kofi Kingston and Dolph Ziggler butt heads before Super ShowDown?
The rivalry between WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and Dolph Ziggler is reaching a fever pitch as their title clash at WWE Super ShowDown approaches.
When we last saw The Showoff, he was brutally attacking Kofi's New Day running buddy, Xavier Woods, with a steel chair until the WWE Champion made the save. Last Tuesday, Kingston defeated Kevin Owens in one-on-one action, putting KO behind him and seemingly ensuring that he can give his full attention to Ziggler and Super ShowDown.
Will these two rivals come to blows as they prepare for a huge WWE Championship battle on Friday? Find out tonight on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network!
Below are some of the recent shots from Kofi's homecoming tour of Ghana:
.@TrueKofi's return to Ghana continues! pic.twitter.com/O4D6ecSQOp— WWE (@WWE) June 4, 2019
Part V | Homecoming: @TrueKofi— WWE (@WWE) June 2, 2019
On the third day of his return to Ghana, Kofi visits the origin sites for Kente Cloth & Adinkra Symbolism! Kofi also visits his fathers hometown in Ejisu with his family! pic.twitter.com/cZqvBF7cGN
Meeting the Chief of the Ejisu Traditional Area, Nana Afrane Okese IV, before donning traditional Ghanaian kente cloth. Then weaved #kente in Bonwire & stamped #Adinkra symbols in Ntonso.— KOFI (@TrueKofi) June 1, 2019
Today's been such a powerful day of connecting with my heritage! ????#Ghana #WWE24 pic.twitter.com/eQmLfhebUJ
Touched down in my father's home town of Ejisu! As you can see, The reception was ??! Visited my grandparent's house!#wwe24 #Ghana pic.twitter.com/VsmiqYgAfN— KOFI (@TrueKofi) June 1, 2019
I visited the Taifa Community School today & spent some time w/ some amazing children & teachers. Got to reemphasize the importance of education while hopefully inspiring them to follow their dreams ????@UNICEFUSA @UNICEFGhana #ChildrenFirst #EarlyLearning #Inspire #WWE24 #Ghana pic.twitter.com/sJQ4SwmPBz— KOFI (@TrueKofi) May 31, 2019
View this post on Instagram
On a bit of a more somber note, in Accra, we visited Osu Castle, also known as Fort Christiansborg. Over the course of history, this was a place where a lot was traded: gold, ivory, mirrors, alcohol, among other things. However, most significantly, was the trading of slaves. • We toured many of the c'stle's holding chambers. It was incredibly difficult to imagine one being forced to live in such dismal and dreary conditions with little to no light and very limited ventilation. It was even more trying to imagine the many unfortunate souls who died in transition during this inhumane process. • This picture is of an area of the castle known as "The Door of No Return". This was the final door in which slaves would walk through, leading them to the slave ships that would carry them across the world, away from Ghana forever. • I felt it was very important the take a moment to stand there and take in the melancholic energy in a place where so many lives were cast into fearful uncertainty, having been ripped away from their husbands, wives, children and homeland. • As harsh, sorrowful, or angering as our history may be, it is our history nonetheless and it is essential that we familiarize ourselves with it's details. • The encouraging piece is that in this present day and age, many have come to know this door as "The Door of Return" as the descendants and diaspora of the slaves have come back to visit and experience Osu Castle centuries later. • Also up until recently, Osu castle served as the location of the Ghanaian Presidency, essentially converting a location that was historically oppressive, instead to a location where laws were created and actions were taken to benefit the people Ghana. • Embracing our history is a very powerful way that we can connect with our roots. I'm grateful to have had this experience that I can now share with all of you. • • • #ghana #wwe24 #OsuCastle #christiansborg
View this post on Instagram
Yesterday I attended the Akwasidae Festival which is held every 40 days to celebrate our ancestors and pay homage to the Asantehene, the King of Ashanti. • It was here that I had the great honor of meeting His Majesty, Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, Ruler of the Kingdom of Ashanti, Leader, Peacekeeper, and one of, if not the most respected individual in all of Ghana. • I've often talked about achieving goals that seem so far out of the realm of possibility, that you don't even begin to think about setting them. This was one of those moments. Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think that I would stand before the Ashanti King bearing gifts and conversing with him. I'm still trying to process it all, lol. • Life is crazy... • • • #Ghana #wwe24 #wwe