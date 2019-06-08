- Above is the hype video for IWGP Intercontinental Champion Kota Ibushi vs. Tetsuya Naito, which takes place at NJPW Dominion. Wrestling Inc. will have complete live coverage early Sunday (6/9) at 3 am ET / 12 am PT.

- Bad Luck Fale has announced a new scholarship opportunity for Tongan student athletes in the world of pro wrestling via his Fale Dojo wrestling school in South Auckland, New Zealand. Bad Luck Fale recently visited Tonga College, the same all-boys boarding school once attended by Haku and The Barbarian as teenagers in the South Pacific Kingdom of Tonga. Here the two were selected for sumo wrestling training opportunities in Japan, which led to their careers in pro wrestling.

"It was exciting to work with Tonga College in creating the Fale Dojo scholarship," said Fale, a former elite rugby player in New Zealand and Japan prior to his journey in becoming a pro wrestler. "Tonga College have a system in place to take their rugby players to play in Japan. I wanted to create another pathway for students that didn't make the rugby team and give them an opportunity to apply their skills to pro wrestling."

- ROH World Champion Matt Taven faces Jeff Cobb at ROH Best in the World PPV on June 28 in Baltimore, Maryland. In the video below, Cobb talked about his amateur wrestling days and his 2004 Olympics appearance in Athens.