As noted, WWE NXT Superstar Kyle O'Reilly was recently pulled from wrestling at this weekend's EVOLVE 129 and EVOLVE 130 events. He will still appear for meet & greets, and in the corner of Roderick Strong for his matches.

O'Reilly was pulled from all bookings because he's currently dealing with a staph infection, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet. The member of The Undisputed Era is expected to be healed up and back in action within a week or so. He has also missed NXT ring time due to the infection.

O'Reilly received stitches in his back following the Fatal 4 Way Ladder Match at the NXT "Takeover: XXV" event on June 1, and those stitches recently developed the staph infection.

NXT's Tyler Breeze is replacing O'Reilly at the EVOLVE shows. He will face AR Fox on Saturday night and Anthony Greene on Sunday night.