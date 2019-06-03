- Above is a new preview for the WWE 24 special on Ronda Rousey that premieres on the WWE Network after RAW goes off the air tonight. "WWE 24: The Year of Ronda Rousey" is scheduled to run for one hour.

- As noted, a new Aleister Black vignette aired on last week's SmackDown where the big man said he's now waiting on someone to pick a fight with him. WWE is teasing that Black's first blue brand feud will be against Buddy Murphy, Kevin Owens, Lars Sullivan, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Roman Reigns or WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor. WWE has a poll asking fans who they want to see "pick a fight" with Black out of that group. As of this writing, 20% voted for Lars while 19% voted for Balor, 14% for Orton, 14% for Nakamura, 13% for Owens, 10% for Murphy and 10% for Reigns.

- Lacey Evans and Natalya have been feuding on Twitter to build to potential match on RAW. WWE's official RAW preview for tonight's show noted that Evans is now on her own, after the falling out with Charlotte Flair last week, which has left her open to attacks from opponents like Natalya and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

The exchange began when Natalya called out Evans for her locker room behavior. She wrote, "Hey @LaceyEvansWWE ... please keep your area in the locker room clean, ya nasty thing."

Evans responded, "To put in your mouth as soon as that bell rings sweetheart"

Natalya would go on to take a shot at Evans for her past "projects" not working out before WWE. Evans knocked her for getting personal. You can see their full exchange below:

To put in your mouth as soon as that bell rings sweetheart ???? #wwesanangelo https://t.co/gneLzQInk7 — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) June 3, 2019

Don't get mad now honey. You're messin with the meanest one in the game. And you're about to choke on more than just your pride. ?? #YaNasty https://t.co/k85ggTkXD0 — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) June 3, 2019

Ooooo getting personal are we? The "projects" worked out great...from my military service to my college degree, homeowner, mother, wife and now im here to take everything you've worked so long for. And thats working out as well???? #FaceOfWWE #RoleModel #OutWithTheOldInWithTheNew https://t.co/k519ZFIiwN — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) June 3, 2019