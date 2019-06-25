- The WWE Performance Center posted this video of WWE NXT Superstar Kacy Catanzaro and her emotional reaction as boyfriend Ricochet captured the WWE United States Title from Samoa Joe at Sunday's WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view.

- The dark match before tonight's WWE SmackDown from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon saw Ali defeat Buddy Murphy by pinfall.

- Lacey Evans took to Twitter today and said the relationship between RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins won't last. Lacey also said she and Baron Corbin are role models and soon to be champions.

She wrote, "There isn't a 'power couple' to begin with. They wont last just like their reign wont....and we'll make sure of it. #ExtremeRules"

As noted, the July 14 WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view will see a "Winners Take All" mixed tag team match with Rollins and Lynch defending against Corbin and Evans.

Below are Evans' tweets:

