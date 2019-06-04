Lacey Evans recently spoke with Brian Fritz of Sporting News to promote this week's WWE RAW and said the trash talking comes naturally. She was asked about recent social media exchanges with people like RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

"Let me tell you: three months of United States Marine Corps boot camp and you can trash talk like no other," Evans said. "For three months, from start to finish, the morning I woke up to the minute I went to bed, that's all they ever did which is where the term "nasties" comes from because in the Marines Corps, it doesn't matter how fast you were, how smart you were, you were always a nasty thing.

"They could always find something that wasn't good enough and whether it was a second too late in a run or if you did a pushup too slow, you were a nasty thing. The reason they said that was to always keep you motivated, to keep you working harder. Other than that, my dad had a pretty sharp tongue as well. That really helped me be able to come up with the verbiage needed to keep the crap talking and make everyone else stand down. If you have something to say about me, I promise you, I have three more things I could say back about you."

Regarding her recent push on the main roster, Evans said she didn't want to let anyone down. She was asked about opportunities like the recent RAW Women's Title match with Lynch at WWE Money In the Bank.

"It was amazing. I'm not going to lie - it was nerve-racking because coming from NXT and not being a fan of WWE (at a younger age), I'm starting from scratch," Evans said. "I wasn't even three years in and now I'm put up in their level and I definitely didn't want to let my bosses down. I didn't want to let the WWE Universe down. But like everything else in my life, I wasn't going to half-ass anything. I took the ball, I ran with it, and I worked and I continue to do so to perform and give them the matches and character work that's entertaining. I'm just blessed to be a thought in all of this. I hope to continue to entertain and show the world what women all over the world are capable of."

Evans also gave some insight into the chaos before WWE TV shows on Mondays and Tuesdays. She was asked if she has a regular routine and how she stays focused on what she needs to do for TV that night.

"I don't really have a regular routine because, like you said, it's always chaos. There's always things that change. We get here early. You've got hair, you've got makeup, you've got whatever they want to be on live television. I've got my daughter right here by my side so I'm juggling a lot of different things, but I'm always ready regardless of what they put on my plate," she said.