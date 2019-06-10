- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE RAW from San Jose in this new video.

- In a bit of trivia from Friday's WWE Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia, this marked the 5th pay-per-view event that featured a singles match between Dolph Ziggler and current WWE Champion Kofi Kingston. This was also Kofi's first win out of those five matches. Ziggler defeated Kofi at Elimination Chamber 2013, Capitol Punishment 2011 and Night of Champions 2010. Their match at SummerSlam 2010 ended in a No Contest. Ziggler vs. Kofi in a Steel Cage match has been announced for the June 23 WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view.

- Lacey Evans took to Twitter this week and suggested a special gift for WWE fans on Father's Day - toilet paper featuring RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch. Evans noted that the custom toilet paper will be for sale at WWE live events.

Evans is set to challenge Lynch for the title at WWE Stomping Grounds later this month. You can see the gimmick in the video below: