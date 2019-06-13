Lars Sullivan is currently out of action with an injury, according to F4Wonline.com.

Sullivan was originally scheduled to face Matt Hardy at Tuesday's WWE SmackDown, but he was pulled due to what was believed to be a minor injury. New information reveals that Sullivan is suffering from a knee injury, and that it's much worse than originally believed.

There is no word yet on when Lars will be back in action, but they should have a better idea once he undergoes an MRI. F4W notes that it doesn't look like a small thing.

Lars defeated The Lucha House Party in a 3-on-1 Handicap Match at WWE Super ShowDown last Friday. He then won the rematch on this Monday's RAW. Stay tuned for updates on his status.