Lars Sullivan could be out of action for the rest of the year.

As noted, Lars recently suffered a knee injury that has kept him out of the ring. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter report that the injury is worse than anticipated. Lars underwent an MRI this past week and the only word coming out of WWE is that he could be out for 6-9 months, which could mean he will be back in December or around WrestleMania 36 season.

There's still no word yet on when Lars was injured, but he last wrestled The Lucha House Party on RAW following his win over them at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia. Lars was set to face Matt Hardy on last week's SmackDown, but the match was nixed due to the injury.

Stay tuned for updates on Lars' status. You can check out which other current top WWE stars are out due to injury in our "Injured List" section.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

