WWE has announced a Super ShowDown rematch for tonight's RAW episode - Lars Sullivan vs. The Lucha House Party's Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik in a 1-on-3 Handicap Match.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight's RAW from the SAP Center in San Jose, California, along with the announcement on the Handicap Match. Remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

* Lars Sullivan vs. The Lucha House Party

* RAW Tag Team Champions Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins defend against The Usos and The Revival in a Triple Threat

* The Miz hosts MizTV with WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe

* Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre celebrate Shane's Super ShowDown win over Roman Reigns

* Fallout from WWE Super ShowDown, more build for WWE Stomping Grounds