WWE has announced a Super ShowDown rematch for tonight's RAW episode - Lars Sullivan vs. The Lucha House Party's Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik in a 1-on-3 Handicap Match.
Below is the updated line-up for tonight's RAW from the SAP Center in San Jose, California, along with the announcement on the Handicap Match. Remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.
* RAW Tag Team Champions Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins defend against The Usos and The Revival in a Triple Threat
* The Miz hosts MizTV with WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe
* Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre celebrate Shane's Super ShowDown win over Roman Reigns
* Fallout from WWE Super ShowDown, more build for WWE Stomping Grounds
After The Lucha House Party unleashed a 3-on-1 attack on Lars Sullivan that ended their Handicap Match at WWE Super ShowDown by disqualification, the human wrecking ball gave chase and demolished Kalisto, Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado on the entrance ramp in a post-match onslaught. Now, Sullivan will take on the trio again and look to pick them apart one at a time in a 3-on-1 Elimination Handicap Match.