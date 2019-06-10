Legacy Talent & Entertainment, LLC sent us a statement on Melinda Morris Zanoni tonight, in response to recent allegations made by WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

As we've noted, Flair released a YouTube video last week that accused his former friend and manager, Zanoni, of embezzling money from him. The video was deleted from YouTube just a few days later.

The statement from Legacy reads like this:

Statement on behalf of Legacy Talent and Entertainment, LLC and Melinda Zanoni: Today we have taken the first step and filed a Civil Lawsuit against Richard M. Fliehr a/k/a as Ric Flair and certain unnamed (for now) defendants for defamation per se and look forward to proving the falsity of every wrongful allegation contained in his video that was posted on YouTube on June 3, 2019. Ric Flair having taken down the video is not enough. We will vigorously use the court system to protect our good names and reputations, and obtain damages due to Ric Flair's defamatory comments contained in the video. We intend to amend the lawsuit to include all involved parties and hold all involved accountable. We completely stand behind our client's well known reputation for truthfulness, professionalism, honor, and integrity.

There's no word yet on why Flair pulled the video but he also accused Zanoni, who owns Legacy, of letting his "Wooooo!" and "Ric Flair" trademarks to expire. WWE ended up registering them for him. Flair said he hoped the video got Zanoni disbarred, adding that he spoke with an attorney before filming it. Flair also claimed Zanoni called his wife Wendy Barlow, using a blocked number, and threatened her. Fair said he had been friends with Zanoni for 20 years, and a client of hers for 10. He also apologized to WWE Hall of Famers Sting, Kurt Angle and Mick Foley for referring them to Zanoni.

The Nature Boy previously parted ways with Zanoni in September 2017 after suffering a health scare. He then filed a lawsuit against the agency, claiming they embezzled $46,000 from him. That number included a $25,000 payment from the ESPN 30 For 30 producers that they allegedly didn't tell him about, and a $12,000 royalty advance for a endorsement deal with Jake's Fireworks.

