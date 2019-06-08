- The above video is WWE's newest "Top 10" video. The video looks at "One-Man Wrecking Crews," superstars who conquered the numbers game. The video includes Superstars Roman Reigns, The Big Show, Randy Orton, and Sting.

- In honor of Liv Morgan's birthday today, WWE shared a link on Twitter of a gallery of Morgan's most captivating photos. The photos are from her Instagram account. You can check out the gallery by clicking here.

- WWE also recently posted that Aleister Black is waiting for his next challenger. They posted a question of who should answer Aleister's challenge and added a photo that included Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, Finn Balor, Lars Sullivan, Buddy Murphy, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

