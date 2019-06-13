Thanks to Will Henderson (@willh94) for texting us the following WWE NXT TV spoilers from tonight's tapings at Full Sail University:

July 17 Episode:

* The tapings start with a video recap of last night's NXT Women's Title Steel Cage match between champion Shayna Baszler and Io Shirai, and Shirai's heel turn on Candice LeRae after the match. Shirai comes out with a new entrance and an evil leather look. The crowd won't let her speak for nearly 5 minutes. She says she doesn't have any friends, and she doesn't need any of us. She drops the mic

* Matt Riddle defeated Arturo Ruas. Ruas is the former Adrian Jaoude. Really fun shoot-style fight. Ruas with a takedown and Riddle fights from the ground with elbows. Riddle hits a huge knee and starts hammering away with punches, and the referee calls for the bell. After the match, a masked man runs in and attacks Riddle. He unmasks and it's Killian Dain. Dain beats Riddle all over the ringside area and does a running senton to Riddle on the stage that sends Riddle through the stage

* Kushida defeated Apollo Crews. Hero's welcome home for Apollo. Great match. Apollo with the delayed vertical suplex for a one count. Kushida fights back. Apollo with an overhead belly to belly. Kushida with a tornado DDT for 2. Apollo with the standing moonsault. Kushida hits a hurricanrana that Apollo turns into a pin for 2. Kushida and Apollo come off the top rope and Kushida has an arm bar when they land. Apollo tries for a one arm powerbomb, but Kushida turns it into the Hoverboard Lock for the win. They shake hands after the match

* NXT Champion Adam Cole out for a promo. Cole says he's been out on the BayBay World Tour while his boys have been holding it down here at NXT. He says he's going to be a fighting champion and he's going to defend his belt tonight against this man — he pitches to the video of Johnny Gargano putting the championship on his friends in Cleveland. Adam introduces Twan Tucker. Cole says it's just the two of them for this opportunity. Tucker says that's too bad, because he didn't come alone. Johnny Gargano comes out and he and Cole brawl all over the building and in the crowd, ending with Johnny diving off the stage onto Adam

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Street Profits retained over Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. Good match. Fast-paced. Profits go for the Doomsday, but Oney fights out and they take control. Everything breaks down and we're down to Oney and Montez Ford. Montez dives over Oney and wipes out Burch. Oney goes to dive but Angelo Dawkins nails him with a punch. Profits hit the spinebuster/frog splash combo to retain. After the match, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish come out and clap at the Profits from the stage

