Tonight in Mexico at AAA Verano de Escandalo, the Lucha Brothers defeated The Young Bucks and won the AAA World Tag Team Titles.
The Young Bucks back in February defeated Pentagon Jr. and Fenix to win the AAA World Tag Team Titles. They also had retained the titles at last month's AEW Double or Nothing before losing tonight.
Below are clips of the match:
