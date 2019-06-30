AEW's Luchasaurus shared a throwback photo of him and Jungleboy during their first week of wrestling school. He captioned the photo: "#throwback with @boy_myth_legend to 10 years ago! The first week of wrestling school he was still sitting above me ????#aboyandhisdinosaur #aew #luchasaurus #jungleboy #bestfriends."
Below is the throwback photo:
#throwback with @boy_myth_legend to 10 years ago! The first week of wrestling school he was still sitting above me ????#aboyandhisdinosaur #aew #luchasaurus #jungleboy #bestfriends pic.twitter.com/q7FfmfhSPC— Luchasaurus (@JudasDraven) June 30, 2019
Last night the two were at AEW Fyter Fest where Jungle Boy was in a match against Adam Page, Jimmy Havoc, and MJF. Adam Page was the winner of the match. Below is a GIF of the two coming to the ring:
I, for one, never want @boy_myth_legend to walk without assistance from @JudasDraven ever again. #FyterFest #aew #AllEliteWrestling @AEWrestling pic.twitter.com/KwTUXHyfJ6— Sam (@SamKosa91) June 30, 2019