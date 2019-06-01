- Above, Mandy Rose talked about her Muscle & Fitness: HERS cover shoot. Before her time in WWE, she was involved World Beauty Fitness & Fashion Shows, so being on the cover of Muscle & Fitness meant a lot to her.

- In the video below, Cathy Kelley hyped tonight's NXT TakeOver XXV and spoke about some NXT stars reacting to Goldberg returning on Tuesday's SmackDown. NXT Champion Johnny Gargano said:

"It's incredibly cool to see Goldberg on SmackDown, a brand that he's never appeared on before. See, Goldberg had his streak and I have mine. He always says, 'Who's next?' and I'll be saying the same thing after I beat Adam Cole tonight."

- Below are more images of WWE Champion Kofi Kingston traveling to different parts of Ghana, including his father's hometown of Ejisu where he visited his grandfather's home. Kingston also got to meet the Chief of Ejisu and on Twitter he wrote:

"Meeting the Chief of the Ejisu Traditional Area, Nana Afrane Okese IV, before donning traditional Ghanaian kente cloth. Then weaved #kente in Bonwire & stamped #Adinkra symbols in Ntonso. Today's been such a powerful day of connecting with my heritage!"

Touched down in my father's home town of Ejisu! As you can see, The reception was ??! Visited my grandparent's house!#wwe24 #Ghana pic.twitter.com/VsmiqYgAfN — KOFI (@TrueKofi) June 1, 2019

Part IV | Homecoming: @TrueKofi



Kofi had the chance to visit OSU Castle in Ghana which brought back a lot of emotions for the #WWEChampion. Stories of slavery and a dark history of the country made Kofi realize how far the world has come! pic.twitter.com/Uu6LEMnb76 — WWE (@WWE) June 1, 2019