Two matches are now being advertised for the 2019 WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view:

* WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Dolph Ziggler

* RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans

These same matches will take place at Sunday's WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view, but the WWE Title match will take place inside a Steel Cage.

Clash of Champions takes place on September 15 from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 21 but the online pre-sale begins this Wednesday.