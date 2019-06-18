Matt Hardy and Reby Hardy are expecting their third child together.

Matt took to Twitter today and made the announcement. He wrote, "Super excited to announce that a brand new Hardy debutng soon to join #HouseHardy. Will it be another Hardy Boy? Or will it be a Hardy Girl? What I do know is that it shall be absolutely WONDERFUL!"

Matt and Reby currently have two sons together - Maxel, born in June 2015, and Wolfgang Xander, born in June 2017.

Matt is currently on the WWE SmackDown roster and has been involved in some of the recent WWE 24/7 Title chase segments. His status has been up in the air after brother Jeff Hardy suffered a knee injury in April, and will be out for several more months.

You can see Matt's full tweet below: