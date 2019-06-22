- We have a special video edition of the WINCLY looking at the top five stories of the week, that drops first every Friday on the Ringside Wrestling App on iTunes and Google Play. In this week's episode, which you can watch in the video above, Nick Hausman and Raj Giri discuss AEW All Out, WWE talent drama, Lars Sullivan's injury, Scarlett Bordeaux's release from Impact, and a look at tomorrow's WWE Stomping Grounds.

- After picking up a win at an NXT live event show in Houston, NXT Tag Team Champions The Street Profits invited WWE Senor Referee Mike Chioda into the ring for some dancing. On next week's episode of NXT, the champs will take on The Forgotten Sons.

- As noted, Matt Hardy looks to be testing out a "you don't understand how hard it is to be Matt Hardy" gimmick on social media, which he's used briefly in the past. In his latest video, Hardy took his family to Walt Disney and vented about the difficulties of what he had to go through. Note: please watch your volume, the video is loud.

"I've spent the entire day, taking my family on vacation to Walt Disney," Hardy said. "Sure. I had the VIP fast pass, which allowed us to go to the front of every line, but still, it was miserable. It was 97 degrees and I've been here for seven hours, walking around all day. I'm mildly dehydrated. And I couldn't even do my promo because of this music. And on top of that! I was stopped 469 times to take pictures and sign autographs—not that I was counting, or anything. Worst of all, I'm going to have a farmer's tan tomorrow. You don't understand how hard it is to be Matt Hardy."