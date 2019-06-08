AEW's co-Executive Vice President Matt Jackson posted on Twitter tonight about an independent wrestling event that could be the last one for The Young Bucks.

Jackson tweeted, "Quite possibly our final wrestling appearance at an independent wrestling show ever. Can't wait!"

The event that he's talking about is House of Glory Wrestling Presents High Intensity 8. The event will be taking place on August 9 at the NYC Arena in Jamaica, New York. The Young Bucks were House of Glory's first ever Tag Team Champions.

Below is Matt's announcement: