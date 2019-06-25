- WWE celebrity friend Maria Menounos recently filmed with Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville for their "#DaMandyzDonutz" series on YouTube. You can see the 41st episode above, featuring a review of Yummy Donuts in Los Angeles.

- WWE is teasing that change will be coming to the 205 Live brand beginning with tonight's show and the new era under WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak.

They are also teasing another match between Jack Gallagher and Mike Kanellis, and speculating on if 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick will show up to work because he's distraught over losing the WWE 24/7 Title during his wedding. Below is their announcement on Gulak and tonight's episode:

Time for a better WWE 205 Live? Two nights ago at WWE Stomping Grounds, Drew Gulak overcame the odds and became the purple brand's new titleholder by defeating Akira Tozawa and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese in a Triple Threat Match, an edge-of-your-seat thriller that brought the WWE Universe to a fever pitch and had them chanting "2-0-5!" at the top of their lungs. Since returning to action with a more serious demeanor, The Philadelphia Stretcher has been nearly unstoppable, decimating Noam Dar before defeating Tozawa in singles competition earlier this month. He and The Stamina Monster were each declared victorious when they pinned each other in a Fatal 4-Way Match to determine who would face Nese, and Gulak finally reached the pinnacle of the Cruiserweight division with his win in the Triple Threat Match. However, Gulak has ditched the PowerPoint presentations and campaign slogans, letting his actions speak for him. While winning the title brings with it challenges from every direction, any Superstar who sets foot in the ring opposite Gulak is well-aware he is the most dangerous competitor in the Cruiserweight division. Tune in to WWE 205 Live, streaming tonight at 10/9 C on the award-winning WWE Network.

- As noted, The Undertaker returned to WWE TV on last night's RAW to save Roman Reigns from a beatdown by Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre. This led to Taker and Reigns vs. McIntyre and McMahon being announced for the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

Taker's wife Michelle McCool had fans talking on social media after RAW when she "liked" a tweet on WWE bringing Taker back for the low ratings. The meme, seen below, portrays WWE pressing the "Undertaker" button because "WWE #RAW RATINGS SUCK."