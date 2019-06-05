In WWE superstars dating each other have become common. However, there was a time where it was not, and it made for an uncomfortable situation, especially when a significant other is a legend. Michelle McCool spoke with Lilian Garcia on her Chasing Glory podcast on her relationship and eventually marriage to the legendary Undertaker.

"He kind of courted me for a while and people started noticing," McCool recalled. "Sharmell, Torrie, Vickie, and a few close friends started noticing. They would say 'Taker never talks with girls,' which is true. He will tell you that was always his cardinal rule. I would always get to the building early to work with Fit, Arn, or anyone who would teach me, because I was learning on the road. I guess he took notice, I wasn't even into a long-haired, tattooed guy, that wasn't my thing."

During a 2007 overseas tour, McCool became very sick and ended being hospitalized stateside for 16 days. Undertaker would call and check on her, he put his coat over her in the locker room while she was sick. This would be the catalyst for their relationship, but pitfalls came with it.

"I can literally count on one and a half hands how many people in WWE treated me differently pre-Mark and post-Mark," said McCool. "Michelle McCool didn't change, I'm still me. There were a ton of people that found out I was dating Mark and was like, 'Oh, I better change my tune and be super nice.' I'm not that type, if it happens, I'm going to call you on it.' I haven't changed, I'm not acting any different so don't treat me any different."

The Undertaker being so recognizable could be considered a burden to a significant other. However, both McCool and 'Taker have ways of handling it.

"Nine times out of ten people will walk straight up to us, look at him the whole time, have a conversation, can't tell you how many times people have asked me to take a picture," McCool exasperated. "Thankfully, he said 'You need to find someone else this is my wife.' It's hard because it doesn't matter what you do, most people still identify me as Undertaker's wife."

One would suspect this loss of identity would be a hard adjustment. But McCool takes it in stride and has a positive outlook on it.

"I handle it fine, but it's not the easiest thing to do. I'm not just his wife," McCool said. "I take pride in being his wife, I love him to death. But, I got some talents. I'm not just his shadow, I'm not just his sidekick, I can do a lot of things. It's hard because I wouldn't personally treat someone like that. On the bright side, it shows you who your true friends are."

Listen to "Michelle McCool - Overcoming Family Pressure and Fighting For Opportunity" on Spreaker.