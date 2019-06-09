- Above, Mick Foley is raising money for Ashley Massaro's daughter after Massaro passed away last month. Foley is selling his Cactus Jack Wanted T-Shirt ($24.99 or $39.99 signed) with all profits going towards an education fund for Ashley's daughter. As noted, a GoFundMe was also set up and is currently at $46,660.

- WWE Network News is reporting the WWE: Where Are They Now? series is going to be added to the WWE Network archives. The series was previously on WWE.com and YouTube, but will show up on the network this Monday.

- At the WWE Super ShowDown Kickoff, The Usos defeated The Revival after hitting Scott Dawson with double superkicks. On Twitter, Dawson showed a photo of this with the caption, "Seems like there's always gonna be a pair of brothers waiting to superkick us," referencing another brother tag team, The Young Bucks.