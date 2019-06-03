Mickie James is currently out of action with a knee injury.

We noted before how James appeared to suffer a knee injury at Saturday's WWE live event in Waco, Texas, during a singles loss to Carmella that ended abruptly after James went down. F4Wonline.com now confirms that Mickie was injured during the match.

It's interesting to note that while Mickie was hurt on Saturday night, she was still listed backstage to wrestle at Sunday's live event in College Station, TX. She did not wrestle, and was replaced by Zelina Vega. The injury was listed in WWE's newest internal injury report, but there's no word yet on the severity.

James was checked on by a WWE trainer at ringside on Saturday, but did leave on her own with minor assistance. Stay tuned for updates on her status.