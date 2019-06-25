WWE 205 Live Superstar Mike Kanellis, who recently inked a new multi-year deal along with Maria Kanellis, recently started tweeting about how the 205 Live talents want their spots back on WWE's flagship TV show, RAW. Kanellis took to Twitter earlier today and called out WWE for putting 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick on RAW, for the WWE 24/7 Title storylines, but not finding time for the Superstars from the brand.

"So @WWE has time to put the General Manager of @WWE205Live on #RAW but doesn't have the time for the guys who kill themselves in the ring every week," Mike wrote.

One fan wrote that others should take notes from Mike if they want to "make things hard" for yourself in the workplace. Kanellis responded, "If fighting for @WWE205Live and wanting a GM who actually cares about the brand, is going to make things hard for me in the work place, then bring it on. I will never apologize for that. Complacency has never been my strong suit."

Kanellis has recently taken shots at Maverick in the storylines, and that has continued on Twitter. Another fan called him out for the "bitter s--tty" comments on Maverick, a wrestler who has been in the business for 17 years making the "best out of what he's been dealt" by the company. Kanellis responded, "Imagine if he made the best out of being dealt the role of @WWE205Live General Manager."

Kanellis continued with the anti-Drake tweets. One fan wrote, "Imagine thinking he hasn't. Take notes from what he has done on building up his brand on social media, he's become a character that people want to see more of, that's why they keep putting him on Raw."

Kanellis responded, "Cool. He built his brand. He represented the @WWE205Live brand and basically treated it like it was below him."

Another fan knocked Kanellis and said, "You can't b---h. You re-signed."

He fired back, "Sounds about right. People demand change. I re-sign and fight for change on @WWE205Live. The actual wrestling show at @WWE Then it's called b---hing. You people crack me up."

Another fan called Kanellis out for being jealous of Maverick. They wrote, "

Seriously? What the f--k can he really do? Does he book the show mike? Yes you're jealous. He got 4 minutes of tv time and they told the dude to go out there and f--king CRY. And call him hornswoggle and constipated. You had your chance to leave. You resigned. You deal with it."

Kanellis responded and said he loves his decision on re-signing with the company, but he's sick of 205 Live stealing the show and getting disrespect in return. He wrote, "I love my decision. I also love @WWE205Live. I'm sick of 205 stealing the show every PPV and being disrespected. And we can't even get someone who actually cares about the brand to be GM. If that's jealousy, then I'm super duper jealous."

Kanellis praised WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins in two other tweets as Rollins has also spoken out in favor of WWE this week. One fan commended Kanellis for "keeping a clean head against some of these idiot fans" but warned him not to become another "sell out" like Rollins.

"I appreciate that. But I don't think @WWERollins is a sell out. I see him sticking up for his company. He's the man, it's his cross to bear. I respect the hell out of him," Kanellis responded. He continued in another tweet, "I was there when @WWERollins was @ringofhonor World Champion and I'm here now when he's @WWE Universal Champion. Each time I was proud to have him lead the locker room. #wwe"

Kanellis also confirmed that their new contracts are worth 5 years. You can read the tweets mentioned above, along with some of the other related tweets from today below: