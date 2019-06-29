- The above video is the newest WWE Top 10. The top 10 video looks at The Undertaker's most unlikely alliances. Some of the alliances included with Shawn Michaels, The Ultimate Warrior, John Cena, and Roman Reigns.

- The Miz shared news about his former High School, Normandy High School hosting the event, "Mike The Miz Day." The event will be taking place in Parma, Ohio and will have a DJ, car show, and food trucks.

Miz did comment about the event, "How fitting is it that the same place I dreamed of being The Miz every day is going to host Mike The Miz Day. I'm humbled, honored, and so excited to celebrate with the Parma community at my alma mater Normandy High School on July 3rd! You're all invited! See you there!"

- Yesterday Mandy Rose shared news about her new fitness app, Fit With Mandy, which can be bought here. The fitness app is a 12-week at home program which can be done with minimal equipment. In her post, Rose explained: "I created this App and this specific program because I want exercising and living a healthy life to be fun and easily accessible to anyone."

