Major League Wrestling just made the announcement that this Summer, Savio Vega is coming to the promotion. MLW shared the announcement on their official Twitter page.

Vega has wrestled for many promotions, most notably in the '90s for WWE. Vega was part of The Nation of Domination and before his departure was part of Los Boricuas. He had rivalries with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Goldust, and The Disciples of the Apocalypse.

His more recent promotions include BSP, World Wrestling League, and Game Changer Wrestling.

Below is MLW's announcement: