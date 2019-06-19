One WWE superstar that has been transitioning as a character throughout this year on RAW is Mojo Rawley. From his "hyped" party boy gimmick that originated back in NXT days to this new shattered character that he's portraying himself as, Rawley has stayed committed to his performances as he tries to show versatility.

In a recent interview with WrestlingAc.com during WWE's tour of Saudi Arabia, Rawley went into greater detail about his new persona. He explained that it was in part spawned by things currently happening in his career, but also, it's a commentary on society deciding whether or not to deeply consider their day-to-day actions.

"I've had a lot of time to reflect recently and that's kind of what I'm going through on Monday Night RAW right now," Rawley stated. "Everybody goes home at the end of the day and looks at themselves in the mirror and sometimes they see things that they want to see that they like, and sometimes they see some things that they don't like. Right now, I have a lot of work to do in my career. I have a lot of things that I'm willing to accomplish that I haven't yet. I've had some success but it's not a life for me, and that's what this is about. I have the face paint on that represents the shattered glass - breaking the mirror and bringing that out in to reality."



Rawley is proud to be living his lifelong dream as a WWE superstar, and he enjoys reminiscing on his victory in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33.

"My goal from the beginning was to get here [in WWE], and I am here now. I won at WrestleMania which was pretty awesome. One of the greatest moments of my career was to win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and now I'm here in Jeddah, hoping to win the biggest Battle Royal in history."

