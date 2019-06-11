- WWE posted this video of Mojo Rawley working the crowd during a commercial break at last night's RAW from San Jose, California. Mojo called San Jose a B-Level city and went on about why he's an A-Level player. Mojo also commented on the paint that he's been wearing.

"I'm an A-Level player because I have the strength to look upon myself in the mirror and master my reality," Mojo said. "Which is why I wear this shattered glass war paint on my face, proudly. Proudly. What do you have to be proud of San Jose, huh?"

- Last night's RAW saw WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics win a non-title match over two local enhancement talents from the California indie scene - Lisa Lace and Aleyah Mia. Lace, who made an appearance for Impact Wrestling back in November, worked under her actual ring name on the indies, while Mia was played by indie wrestler Mia Sweets. Lace also works for the Hoodslam promotion as Shakira Spears. Both talents have competed for and trained with East Bay Pro Wrestling in Pacheco, California.

- Below is a promo for this week's WWE NXT episode, featuring what is being billed as a double main event - Kushida vs. Drew Gulak in a Submission Match, plus tag team action with Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly of The Undisputed Era vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.