WWE RAW Superstar Mojo Rawley has reportedly signed a new contract with the company, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet.

There's no word yet on how long the multi-year deal is for, but WWE has been trying to re-sign talents to five year contracts as of late.

Mojo first signed with WWE back in 2012. He has barely been used in recent years, but WWE recently started a new heel gimmick with him where he's wearing "war paint" on his face.