- Mojo Rawley appeared before the crowd at this week's WWE RAW in Austin, Texas during a commercial break. As seen above, Rawley ran down the Texas crowd and called them pathetic losers. Rawley also revealed that he will be in the 50-Man Battle Royal at WWE Super ShowDown on Friday, and said he will show everyone what a real winner looks like.

- The dark main event after this week's RAW from the Frank Erwin Center in Austin saw Braun Strowman defeat Bobby Lashley. Strowman defeated Lashley in an Arm Wrestling match earlier in the night on RAW. They will face off in another singles match at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia on Friday.

- The Undertaker closed this week's RAW with an in-ring segment. As seen below, The Dead Man issued a dark warning to WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg ahead of their first-time-ever match at Super ShowDown. Goldberg is scheduled to be on SmackDown this week and while not announced by WWE, Taker is advertised locally.

Arturo Ochoa contributed to this article.