- The above video is IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada calling out Chris Jericho. Okada will be defending his title against Jericho at Dominion 6.9 in Osaka-jo Hall on Sunday.

- Earlier this week, NJPW announced more names to G1 Climax in Dallas. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, and Lance Archer were added to the list that already includes Jay White, IWGP Kazuchika Okada, IWGP Intercontinental Champion Kota Ibushi, Tetsuya Naito, Jushin Liger, EVIL, SANADA, Tomohiro Ishii, and Jeff Cobb.

G1 Climax in Dallas will be kicking off on July 6.

- NJPW Global shared on their Twitter news that Lance Archer will be appearing on the nationally syndicated radio show, Lex and Terry on Tuesday morning. Below is NJPW's tweet: